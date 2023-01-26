The Rink at Rockefeller Center Rolls Out Exclusive Deal for Locals (and Music Nights!)

Locals carry a certain badge of exclusivity, especially those who call New York City home. Now, one of the five boroughs' most iconic venues plans to reward them for their loyalty.

Rockefeller Center, also home to NBCUniversal headquarters, announced Wednesday that it will offer locals exclusive access to The Rink season passes as part of a partnership with Coach. There's also a new series of community skate nights for all debuting at the iconic ice skating venue. Those skate nights will run through March 2023.

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will return in April for roller skating at The Rink.

In the meantime, here's what you have to look forward to:

Unlimited Access for NYC Residents : For $65 (including skate rental), NYC locals get unlimited access to The Rink through the rest of the season. Find membership reservation details here. Note that proof of residence will be required upon your first skate session

: For $65 (including skate rental), NYC locals get unlimited access to The Rink through the rest of the season. Find membership reservation details here. Note that proof of residence will be required upon your first skate session Community Nights : New Yorkers can enjoy a special rate of $10 + skate rental (per session) every Monday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. No proof of residence required

: New Yorkers can enjoy a special rate of $10 + skate rental (per session) every Monday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. No proof of residence required Thursday Nights at The Rink: This one is open to all the people from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. These musically-themed nights feature music from a wide array of artists and eras. Here's the full list of weekly themes this season (tonight is Best of Broadway, so if you don't have tickets yet ...)

The ice skating rink has become a renowned New York City landmark that has hosted Olympians. Skaters such as Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton, Sarah Hughes, and Eileen Seigh have skated on the rink.

Tickets for general admission and season-long access are available here. Learn more about The Rink here.