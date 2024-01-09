Sonic introduces limited-time peanut butter and bacon cheeseburger, shake combos

Peanut butter and bacon fans, rejoice.

Sonic, the popular drive-in food chain, is kicking off 2024 with new flavor combinations. Starting on Jan. 8, Sonic launched two new combinations involving peanut butter and bacon: its peanut butter and bacon double cheeseburger and a peanut butter bacon shake.

The double cheeseburger features two 100% pure beef patties layered with creamy peanut butter, crispy bacon, grilled onions and melty cheese on a toasted bun.

Credit: Sonic

The peanut butter bacon shake combines the two items with vanilla soft serve, whipped topping and a cherry on top.

Credit: Sonic

“Peanut butter and bacon is not a combination you’d expect on a cheeseburger and you definitely wouldn’t think to combine these flavors into a shake, but at Sonic, we ignore what everyone else considers normal to deliver innovation that’ll make guests shout, ‘Hell yeah, Sonic!’,” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Sonic, in a press release. “We did it once with the Pickle Juice Slush, and we’re doing it again with this latest ‘this-seems-weird-but-I-have-to-try-it' combination that you can experience either on a cheeseburger or in a shake.”

The double cheeseburger starts at $6.39, with a regular cheeseburger available for a few cents cheaper, depending on the location. The shake starts at $3.99 for a medium, with mini, small and large sizes also available.

The items will stay on board until Sunday, Feb. 4, while supplies last.