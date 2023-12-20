How to buy what you see on Open House

LXTV’s Emmy award-winning show Open House is now shoppable. If you see it, buy it! Open House is the ultimate insider’s guide to what’s hot in real estate and home design. You not only can tour the most lavish properties in the New York area, but you can also bring their design style into your own home.

Buy what you see on Open House

Immerse yourself in the ultimate insider's guide to the latest real estate and home design trends. With options for every budget, you can curate the ambiance of your living room, bathroom, kitchen, or any corner of your cherished abode. Revel in the joy of transforming your space into a personalized sanctuary without breaking the bank.

How to shop Open House looks

From shower curtains and dishes to wallpaper and pillows, you can buy items like these and much more by following these simple steps to order. As you watch Open House, scan the code on the screen, pick what you want, click "add to cart," and check out — a delightful and hassle-free way to bring a touch of elegance and comfort into your home. It's that easy!