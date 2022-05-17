2022 CHITA RIVERA AWARDS
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square
Annie-B Parson, American Utopia
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ, The Musical
OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Myles Frost, MJ the Musical
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
AJ Shively, Paradise Square
Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset
OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge
Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
Heather Lang, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW
American Utopia
for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
MJ, The Musical
Moulin Rouge
Paradise Square
The Music Man
OFF BROADWAY SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS
The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards will celebrate excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting two special awards.
Outstanding Choreography in an Off Broadway Show
Josh Prince, Trevor
Outstanding Ensemble in an Off Broadway Show
The Wrong Man.
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR A THEATRICAL FILM RELEASE
Cinderella
Choreographer: Ashley Wallen; (Assistant Choreographer: Jenny Griffin)
Everyone’s Talking About Jamie
Choreographer: Kate Prince; (Assistant Choreographer: Tommy Franzen)
In The Heights
Choreographer: Christopher Scott; (3 Associate and 3 Assistant Choreographers)
tick… tick… Boom!
Choreographer: Ryan Heffington; (Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer)
West Side Story
Choreographed: Justin Peck; (Associate Choreographer: Craig Salstein)
(Original choreography by: Jerome Robbins; Original Broadway Production Co-Choreographed by: Peter Gennaro)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DOCUMENTARY FILM RELEASE
Ballerina Boys – The Trocaderos
Directors: Chana Gazit and Martie Barylick
Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters
Directors: Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Director: Oliver Bokelberg
First Try
Director: Josh Prince
Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back
Director: John Carluccio