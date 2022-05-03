A Met Gala Proposal! NYC Official Gets Engaged on Red Carpet

A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal.

The engagement stopped live celebrity interviews as Met Gala guests turned to look to see former assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa get down on one knee and propose to Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo.

With all the cameras turned to the carpet, Digi Olisa got down on one knee. Met Gala attendees screamed in excitement and shouted “say yes” to the couple. She did.

“You know, it’s always like trying to wait for the right time. So when is the right time considering everything that’s going on worldwide? So I was just like, ‘Today we’re going to make it happen,’” Digi Olisa told The Associated Press after the proposal.

“You wait for this moment your whole life almost and for it to be right here, it was everything that I thought it would be," Cumbo said.

In front of AP's cameras, Cumbo removed the glove on her left hand and Digi Olisa put the engagement ring on her finger.

The night was a full circle moment for Cumbo. She said she was an intern at the museum when she was 15 and came to the Met Gala.

“And now I’m coming back with my now husband as the commissioner of the department of cultural affairs,” she said.