Lincoln Center Announces Outdoor Performance Venues to Kickstart NYC Arts Revival

What to Know Lincoln Center announced a new initiative to create an outdoor performance arts center all in the hope of kickstarting the revival of the performing arts in New York City.

Lincoln center announced "Restart Stages" the initiative that will create 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces as well as other outdoor civic venues.

"Restart Stages"will launch on World Health Day, April 7, with a special performance for healthcare workers.

According to Lincoln Center, "Restart Stages" is a component of its broader effort to provide resources during the ongoing health crisis, not just to its own resident companies, but to the performing arts community in general. Through this latest initiative, Lincoln Center hopes to help get artists back to work, while supporting institutions throughout the boroughs to engage their communities in the arts.

"Restart Stages" was designed with advice from medical and public health professionals in order "to create a safe, welcoming, accessible, and dynamic environment for arts and community organizations," Lincoln Center said.

"Restart Stages" is being developed in coordination with NY State PopsUp, part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York Arts Revival.

All performances will occur outdoors with safety protocols in place for artists, audiences, and staff.

The "Restart Stages" venues will include:

A cabaret-style stage on Hearst Plaza;

Dedicated family and kids' areas with arts activities;

Venues for rehearsals, which will in turn open up the artistic process to visitors;

Space for public school graduations;

An outdoor reading room, created in partnership with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

The project is made possible through the support of the Lincoln Center Board of Directors and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

“The cultural community has an urgent role to play in the revitalization of New York, to showcase that our city is not just back economically, but spiritually and socially,” President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Henry Timms said in a statement. “We are building this outdoor campus to be ready, so that when the time comes, we do not miss a single day. We will fling our metaphorical doors wide open on day one in celebration of New York and the resolute, remarkable people who make it the best city on earth.”

Additionally, certain "Restart Stages" events will be livestreamed on Lincoln Center and partner organization digital platforms, increasing access nationally and internationally.