Food & Drink

Free pancakes: IHOP giving away free buttermilk pancakes for National Pancake Day

IHOP is giving free pancakes away in honor of National Pancake Day

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 is a great day for pastries, thanks to Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday and Paczki Day.

It's also a great day for pancakes.

In celebration of National Pancake Day Tuesday, IHOP restaurants across the country will offer customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to IHOP, the offer is good for dine-in customers only, and limited to one free short stack -- three buttermilk pancakes -- per guest.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Participation and hours may vary by restuarant and location," IHOP added.

The offer is part of the restaurant's "Month of Giving," with IHOP asking customers to leave a donation. This year, funds raised will be donated to Feeding America.

Find your closest IHOP here.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us