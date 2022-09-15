A First-Ever ‘After Dark Haunted Experience' Is Coming to Bronx Zoo. Here's a Preview

For the first time ever, the Bronx Zoo is debuting an "after-dark haunted experience" to titillate the senses of anyone ages 13 and older. It's called Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching.

Sound creepy? This is the zoo’s first-ever Halloween nighttime event for older audiences and features a "scary" walk-through that puts you up close with prehistoric creatures in a whole new way. The excursion follows the story of a rare dinosaur egg found intact after 66 million years. Finally, it is ready to hatch. As the zoo said, "What could go wrong?"

Dinosaurs in Darkness will transform the fan-favorite dinosaur safari into what operators say will be a thrilling nighttime experience offered every Friday and Saturday night from Oct. 7 through Oct. 29. It is ticketed separately from Bronx Zoo admissions. Find more information and details on tickets right here.

Younger audiences needn't fear, though.

The zoo is also continuing its annual tradition of Boo at the Zoo, featuring outdoor Halloween activities for kids of all ages that touch all of its exhibits. Boo at the Zoo tickets are included with general admission. The event will run during normal business hours each Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30 as well as Monday, Oct. 10, a holiday.

Among other magical activities, expect pumpkin carving demos and displays, mind-reading shows, trick-or-treating on the candy trail and a trip through a spooky animal graveyard. Animal-themed costumed stilt walkers and Halloween animal puppets will headline the costume parade, and everyone can meet live vultures, owls, ravens and other birds each day on the zoo’s Astor Court. Finally, October and Boo at the Zoo is the last chance to catch the Dinosaur Safari.

Boo at the Zoo is for all ages and included with Bronx Zoo admission. For more information, tickets and a full schedule of activities, visit the website at BronxZoo.com/Boo-at-the-Zoo.