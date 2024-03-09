10 National Meatball Day deals for saucy savings

Looking to spice up dinnertime this weekend? Saturday, March 9 is National Meatball Day and several restaurant chains are rolling out giant discounts on meatballs to celebrate.

Ready to sink your fork into some savings? Don’t forget to save room for spaghetti!

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo customers can get 50% off spaghetti and meatballs while dining in and on takeout orders (using the code 42798-7786-9213) on March 9.

Fazoli’s

In honor of National Meatball Day, Fazoli’s customers can get free baked Italian meatballs with a $10 purchase at participating locations. While ordering online, use the code MEATBALL24.

Firehouse Subs

On March 9, Firehouse Subs customers can get meatball subs for just $5 when they order online or through the restaurant’s app. There are four varieties to choose from: the OG Firehouse Meatball, Chicken Parmesan Meatball, Sweet & Spicy Meatball and Pepperoni Pizza Meatball.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

To celebrate National Meatball Day, GourmetGiftBaskets.com is giving TODAY.com readers 30% off Italian gift baskets through March 31 using the code MEATBALL. The offer excludes same-day deliveries.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill customers can order the restaurant’s ribeye meatballs for $9 each through March 9.

Maggiano’s

On March 9, Maggiano’s customers who download the restaurant’s app can get a free Italian meatballs appetizer with an entrée purchase.

Mama Mancini

Mama Mancini’s customers have a chance to win a year’s worth of meatballs by entering their email here on March 9. You can also score bonus entries by following the brand on Instagram.

Potbelly

When Potbelly Perks members buy one of the chain’s five meatball sandwiches (original or big size) on March 9, they’ll get another one free.

When Perks members buy two original or big meatball sandwiches March 10 — 31, they’ll also get a free original sandwich on their next purchase within 14 days.

Sheetz

Sheetz is offering customers $2 off its six-inch meatball subs with any purchase through March 12. You can take advantage of the deal by adding it to your account on the Sheetz app under the OFFERZ tab.

STK Steakhouse

Through March 9, STK Steakhouse customers can purchase the restaurant’s Giant Wagyu Meatballs for $6 to celebrate National Meatball Day.

