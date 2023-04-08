SNL

‘SNL' Alum Molly Shannon Back as Host With Musical Guest Jonas Brothers

The band stops by 30 Rock for a third time to promote their upcoming album

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Molly Shannon is back as host of the sketch show, and this time around you might hear her sing.

Shannon takes over hosting duties this weekend, with musical guest the Jonas Brothers back for a third time to promote their upcoming album.

In a short promo for Saturday's episode, Shannon asks the Jonas Brothers and cast member Ego Nwodim if they should host the show outside since New York is finally getting a taste of spring. They all agree and shuffle off the stage.

"It's probably not a great idea," Shannon tells Nwodim, after the duo take their spots back in front of the camera. "Oh shoot, I think we lost the Jonas Brothers."

Quick on her feet, Nwodim poses a solution: "Do you sing?"

"A little," Shannon replies.

The Jonas Brothers are sure to be found before Saturday night's live taping, where they could play their new single "Waffle House."

The "SNL" alum returns to Studio 8H after hosting the show back in 2007. Shannon was part of the cast from 1995 to 2001, when she created the iconic Mary Katherine Gallagher character.

