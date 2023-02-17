Presidents' Day Weekend Deals: Where to Find Big Holiday Markdowns

What to Know Looking to spice up your wardrobe? Plenty of retailers have holiday weekend deals worth checking out

Consumers can also score big on appliances at places like Home Depot and Lowe's

If you’re not sure what exactly you are on the hunt for, Shop TODAY lays out a wide range of Amazon deals on beauty products, kitchen essentials and more

Presidents' Day weekend is here, which means the return of big holiday deals and savings for shoppers.

Before you ring up at the register, take a look at some of the names offering big deals this weekend and through the rest of February.

Clothing

Looking to spice up your wardrobe?

J. Crew is giving a 40% discount, both in stores and online -- just use the code “WEEKEND” at checkout. To keep even more cash in your wallet, you can look out for sales on select styles; the same code will grant you an extra 60% off the sale price.

Nordstrom Rack is offering an extra 40% off clearance boots and women’s clearance apparel. This sale ends on Presidents’ Day, so be sure to check out their offerings before Monday.

Athletic brands are also joining in on the sales. Discount code “SCORE” at Adidas will give you up to 65% off both online and in store until February 21. Nike has a sale ending February 20, offering members 25% select styles with the code “MEMBER25.”

Household Items

Wayfair is hosting a holiday clearance sale where customers can score up to 70% off on items such as area rugs, wall art and curtains. Furniture, mattresses and more are also marked down from their sticker price.

Furniture, lighting, appliances, and more – it’s all on sale for Presidents’ Day (and it all ships fast)! https://t.co/baIgFzWp00 pic.twitter.com/QXcb7lTH3C — Wayfair.com (@Wayfair) February 15, 2023

You can score on appliances as well at stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s. Home Depot’s holiday sale is promoting up to 25% select appliances. At Lowe’s, you can save up to $750 on qualifying appliances. Both of these sales are open until March 1.

Tech

When it comes to tech, you can get up to 48% savings on select products at Dell. The Inspiron 15 Laptop is currently 33% off and the XPS 13 Plus Laptop is 19% off, but act fast, as Dell is offering these prices as limited-quantity deals.

Meanwhile, get free shipping storewide at HP along with up to 70% off on select products. Products such as laptops, monitors and printers are marked down for the holiday.

Anything and Everything

Finally, if you’re not sure what exactly you are on the hunt for, Shop TODAY lays out a wide range of Amazon deals on beauty products, kitchen essentials and more.