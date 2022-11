Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Road Closures, Where to Watch and More to Know

Whether you watch bundled up on the streets of Manhattan or from the comfort of the couch, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a can't-miss tradition.

This year’s parade — the 96th annual — will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.

For those who plan on attending the parade Thanksgiving morning, it will start at 77th Street and Central Park West and then march down its signature 2.5-mile. The parade goes from Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turning onto Central Park South and then down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the Parade will make its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

Find more details on the parade route and public viewing locations below and at Macy's website.

Returning giant balloons include “Astronaut Snoopy,” “The Boss Baby,” Chase from “Paw Patrol,” the Pillsbury Doughboy, Red Titan from “Ryan’s World,” Ronald McDonald, Papa Smurf from "The Smurfs,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and Pikachu and Eevee from "Pokémon".

The Macy’s parade has been a traditional holiday season kickoff and spectators often line up a half-dozen deep along the route to cheer the marchers, floats, entertainers and marching bands.

Viewers nationwide can see the parade live on NBC and streaming on Peacock starting at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Gus Rosendale takes us inside the parade's New Jersey warehouse.

Planned Street Closures for Parade

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72 nd Street and 83 rd Street

Street and 83 Street Central Park West between 81 st Street and 86 th Street

Street and 86 Street 81 st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 77 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 76 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 75 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 74 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 73 rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West 72 nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 71 st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 68 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 62 nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 61 st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

Street between Central Park West and Broadway 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81 st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59 th Street

Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59 Street Columbus Circle between 59 th Street and Broadway

Street and Broadway 59 th Street between Columbus Circle and 6 th Avenue

Street between Columbus Circle and 6 Avenue 6 th Avenue between 59 th Street and 34 th Street

Avenue between 59 Street and 34 Street 34th Street between 6th Avenue 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33 rd Street between 6 th Avenue and 10 th Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and 10 Avenue 34 th Street between 7 h Avenue and 8 th Avenue

Street between 7 Avenue and 8 Avenue 34 th Street between 6 th Avenue and 5 th Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and 5 Avenue 35 th Street between 5 th Avenue and 8 th Avenue

Street between 5 Avenue and 8 Avenue 36 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue 37 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue 38 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue 39 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue 40 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue 41 st Street between 7 th Avenue and 8 th Avenue

Street between 7 Avenue and 8 Avenue 7 th Avenue between 31 st Street and 41 st Street

Avenue between 31 Street and 41 Street Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

Miscellaneous: