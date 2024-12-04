Here's who is hosting the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting 2024

Kelly Clarkson is becoming synonymous with Christmas.

The singer, who hosts the nationally-syndicated program "The Kelly Clarkson Show," has a holiday album out, "When Christmas Comes Around..." and is set to release "When Christmas Comes Around...Again" with two new songs.

Clarkson is also set to return to the mic as the host and a performer for the "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" tree lighting program on NBC Wednesday night.

Who is hosting the Rockefeller tree lighting?

Kelly Clarkson will be returning as host of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting for a second year. Kelly will be joined by TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

When is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024?

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The tree will be lit just before 10 p.m. Eastern.

How and where to watch the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting

For those in New York City hoping to watch the lighting in person, the special event will take place by the tree, situated above the Rink at Rockefeller Center between 49th and 50th Streets, and 5th and 6th Avenues.

When will the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting be on TV and what channel will it be on?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting pre-show coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. on the NBC New York streaming channel in the NBC NY app, on Peacock or wherever you stream.

Full coverage starts at 7 p.m. on NBC New York with "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" hosted by Natalie Pasquarella, David Ushery and Mario Lopez.

The national program begins at 8 p.m. on NBC television hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who will be joined by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Who is performing on the Rockefeller Tree Lighting?

An all-star lineup is set for the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting 2024.

The performers for the tree lighting include: Kelly Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE and Thalia. The Radio City Rockettes will also perform.

