Originally appeared on E! Online

Frankie Muniz, once one of the most popular child stars, does not want his own kid to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking before he entered the jungle set of Australia's "I'm A Celebrity - Get Me Out Of Here" reality show, the star of FOX's hit early aughts sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle" explained why isn't keen on the idea of his son Mauz, 3, pursuing acting.

"I would never let my kid go into the business," the 38-year-old told an Australian outlet in a video released March 24. "And not that I had a negative experience because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Muniz, who shares his son with wife Paige Price, continued, "And I just think it's an ugly world in general. I never cared about rejection, but there's a ton of rejection."

Child Stars Then and Now

Muniz, who still works as an actor and is also a NASCAR driver, made his comments days after Investigation Discovery released its docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," which detailed alleged inappropriate behavior on the sets of several Nickelodeon shows in the '90s and aughts. It features interviews with a few former child and teen actors who appeared on the programs.

Muniz is not one of them. The actor has, however, worked on Nickelodeon shows in the past — he voiced a character on the animated series "The Fairly OddParents," and hosted the 2000 Kids' Choice Awards and two episodes of "All That."

Former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, who worked on the latter show and created many others for the cable network, is the focus of much of the docuseries. In a March 19 response video, he said, "Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology."

The channel's former President of Content and Production Russell Hicks previously told E! News in a statement that "every single thing that Dan ever did on any of his shows was carefully scrutinized and approved by executives at Nickelodeon."

Drake Bell is getting candid about sharing his story. While making an appearance on "The Sarah Fraser Show" podcast, the 37-year-old opened up why he felt it was the right time to openly talk about the abuse he suffered as a child actor at the hands of his dialogue coach, Brian Peck, in the docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV."