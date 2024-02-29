Who is Cher's boyfriend? All about Alexander ‘AE' Edwards

Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, have been spending quality time together at Paris Fashion Week.

On Feb. 28, the pair made an appearance at the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show wearing matching Balmain outfits.

The couple both wore black tops, which they styled with a black blazer and a pair of blue jeans.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

At the event, Cher and Edwards did a joint interview with TikTok star and stylist Maurice Kamara. In the clip, the couple talk about about their fashion, with Cher revealing that her best style advice is: "If you're afraid to do it, do it."

Read on to learn more about Cher's boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Alexander “AE” Edwards is a music executive

In 2020 interview with Stone Fox, Edwards was listed as vice president of the artists and repertoire (A&R) department for Def Jam Records, where he oversaw the artistic development of recording artists. He's been credited with discovering and signing Def Jam rapper YK Osiris and serving as VP of A&R at Victor Victor, the label that discovered the late rapper Pop Smoke.

In a March 2023 interview with E! News, Cher raved about working with her beau on her holiday album, "Christmas."

“Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that," she said at the time.

Alexander “AE” Edwards is a father

Edwards is the father of one child, his 4-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, whom he shares with model Amber Rose.

In October 2023, Rose celebrated their son's birthday when she shared a bunch of pictures of him on Instagram.

She penned the caption, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, smart, sweet, funny, charismatic baby boy!!!! He’s 4 years old today! How time flies 😩 We Love you so much Slash! You’ve brought so much joy and happiness into our lives! It’s been so much fun being your Mama. Your snuggles, hugs and kisses brings me so much joy! I Love you kiddo to the moon and back 😍😘🤗."

How old is Alexander “AE” Edwards?

Edwards is 38 years old and nearly 40 years younger than Cher, who is 77. In 2022, Cher revealed her beau's age when she responded to a fan on X, saying the producer was 36 years old.

During a December 2022 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Cher opened up about what it's like to date a younger man when Clarkson asked her if older men are "intimidated" by her.

“Yeah, if I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn’t like me all that much," Cher explained.

The "Believe" singer noted that "younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous or do stupid things" so she always felt more free to be herself.

How did Alexander “AE” Edwards and Cher meet?

In an October 2023 interview with People, Cher revealed she met Edwards “for about 15 minutes” during Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

After their brief conversation, Cher said a mutual friend gave him her number.

In 2022, the pair sparked dating rumors when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in L.A.

Cher later confirmed the rumors when she responded back to a fan on X, who asked her if she had a new boyfriend."

"YESSSSS" Cher replied.

In another tweet, she said, "We’re Happy."

Then, in December 2022, fans thought Cher and Edwards had gotten engaged when she shared a photo of a massive, pear-shaped diamond ring she received on X.

“On paper it’s kind of ridiculous but in real life we get along great,” Cher told Clarkson of her new romance on her talk show. “He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve. But he’s very kind, he’s very smart. He’s very talented and he’s really funny so, and I think he’s quite handsome.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: