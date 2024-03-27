What is American Riviera Orchard? See what Meghan Markle's new brand is looking to sell

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand also has plans for your makeup bag, pets and beyond according to a trademark-application extension.

When the Duchess of Sussex first announced the launch of her upcoming brand, American Riviera Orchard, it became clear that the world could potentially expect home goods and perishables from the former "Suits" star. But a new trademark application gives a bit more insight as to what she has in store.

The trademark application extension, filed March 9, 2024, and obtained by TODAY.com, covers an array of home goods, including tableware, kitchen linens, tablecloths, beverage ware, coffee and tea services and more. It also includes perishables like jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves and a variety of spreads and butters. Additionally, items like body soap, body oil, cosmetics and pet shampoo are listed.

The filing is currently listed as pending.

Read on for everything else we know about Meghan's much-anticipated brand, American Riviera Orchard.

What is American Riviera Orchard?

The name of Markle's new business appears to be a nod to the California-based area that the former actor and her husband now call home. After moving to the United States in 2022, she and Harry settled into a home in Montecito, California, where they are raising their children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Montecito itself is an unincorporated town in Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara is known as the American Riviera.

On March 14, the duchess launched a new Instagram page that includes a link to the website American Riviera Orchard, where users are invited to join a waitlist so that they can be “the first to know about products, availability and updates from American Riviera Orchard.”

According to a trademark applications filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in February 2024, the brand will have online and in-person retail components.

American Riviera Orchard’s trademark application shows that it is registered to Mama Knows Best, LLC, which has a mailing address in Beverly Hills, California. It shares a mailing address with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell organization.

How was American Riviera Orchard launched?

The announcement of Markle's new business venture marked the dawn of a new era of her Instagram reign as it was her first account since she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

The first nine posts on the new account, which were posted March 14, combine to form a decorative logo with the words “American Riviera Orchard Montecito” beneath. Additionally, the page shared a behind-the-scenes story that showed Markle making flower arrangements and cooking in a kitchen, accompanied by the song “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson.

Within an hour of its first launch, the page had already racked up 44.5K followers. By March 15, that number had grown to 380K.

Meghan Markle's previous Instagram accounts

The Tig

The duchess used social media extensively prior to marrying Prince Harry.

In 2014, she launched The Tig, a lifestyle blog that covered a wide range of topics, including food, travel, fashion, beauty and wellness. The website featured Meghan's writing and blog posts as well as articles contributed by friends and writers.

In April 2017, months before she and Prince Harry announced their engagement, she shut down the website.

Sussex Royal

Two years later, in April 2019, Meghan and Harry launched the Sussex Royal Instagram account as part of an official move to split their household from other royal family members.

In their first official post on the Instagram page, the couple shared their hope to share their efforts and the causes that they supported. The couple posted their final message to the account in March 2020. Today, the page still has 9.2M followers.

