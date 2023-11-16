Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce's old tweets are resurfacing online, and some Swifties are here for it

For once, it appears that a celebrity's past social media posts are not haunting him in a bad way.

By NBC News

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's viral public relationship has captivated the internet. Now, so have some of Kelce’s old tweets.

On Wednesday, several of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's social media posts dating to 2010 recirculated on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), where many of Swift's fans appeared genuinely amused.

Many online appeared enthralled by Kelce's early internet humor and spelling errors. Some of his old musings became memes.

Among the many viral re-shares was a 2011 post in which Kelce observed a squirrel’s behavior after having given it a piece of bread. He spelled both “squirrel” and “piece” incorrectly. 

“I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” he said in the tweet.

A Taylor Swift fan account juxtaposed Kelce’s 2011 commentary with Swift’s lyrics from the extended re-recording of her 2012 song “All Too Well.”

