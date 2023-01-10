The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos

Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 80th Golden Globe awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Tim Burton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Laverne Cox arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lionel Boyce attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Zuri Hall attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Glen Powell attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023.

Golden Globes

