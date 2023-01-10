The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos Published 54 mins ago • Updated 50 seconds ago Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 80th Golden Globe awards. 10 photos 1/10 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 2/10 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 3/10 Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 4/10 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Tim Burton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 5/10 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 6/10 Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Laverne Cox arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023. 7/10 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lionel Boyce attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 8/10 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Zuri Hall attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 9/10 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Glen Powell attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. 10/10 Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023. This article tagged under: Golden Globes More Photo Galleries Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos See Inside the Soon-to-Open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Messi, Argentina Advances to World Cup Final: Photos