Taylor Swift thanks fans after ‘Cruel Summer' reaches 1 billion streams on Spotify

There's a new member of Spotify's Billions Club.

The music streaming service announced on X on Sunday that Taylor Swift's summer hit, "Cruel Summer," became the 468th song on the platform to reach a billion streams.

Swift thanked her fans for the accomplishment on her Instagram story, saying "Summer just got a BILLION TIMES CRUELER. Thank you all so much for this."

Another one of Swift's songs, "Anti-Hero" from her album Midnight has also previously reached a billion streams and is also on the service's Billions Club playlist.

2023 has not been a cruel summer for Swift. The "Shake it Off" singer just finished her North America Eras Tour, which ended with a week of star-studded shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

During a concert in Boston, Swift told the crowd that the Eras Tour has been the happiest time of her life.

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever ... And I just want to thank you for being a part of that," Swift said at the time. "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense."

Swift is set for a happy autumn as well. Her Eras Tour is scheduled to hit the big screen on Oct. 13, and has already broken an AMC record for advance ticket sales with the announcement.

And that's not all. Swift announced that a "Taylor's Version" of her album "1989" will be coming out on Oct. 27.

The upcoming concert film “Taylor Swift: Eras Tour” shattered AMC Theatres' single-day advance ticket sales record.