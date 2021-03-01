Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix and ‘Ginny & Georgia' for ‘Lazy, Deeply Sexist Joke'

Taylor Swift is firing back at Netflix's "Ginny & Georgia." The singer took to Twitter on Mar. 1 to criticize the show for a line in the script.

In the 10th episode of the new series, there's a scene where a female character tells another woman, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift." It wasn't long until word got back to Swift and "Respect Taylor Swift" started trending on Twitter.

"Hey Ginny &Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," the Grammy winner tweeted. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s--t as FuNnY."

Swift, who released her documentary "Miss Americana" on Netflix last year, had a few words for the streaming service, too. "Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you," she wrote. "Happy Women's History Month I guess."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you 💔 Happy Women's History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

After reading her response, several of Swift's fans praised the artist for speaking out. "When Taylor Swift stands up for herself she's also standing up for all women across the world," one follower tweeted. "How many women were slut-shamed just for wanting to date? Most women experienced this situation on some level. Respect Taylor Swift and be proud of her. She's making a big difference."

Added another, "She is done with the misogyny &the slut shaming. I'm so proud of her for standing up for herself &leaving no words unspoken. still cannot believe this is still happening after years, YEARS of it before...RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT."

This isn't the only Netflix series to come under fire. According to Cosmopolitan, Swifties also slammed "Degrassi: Next Class." Per the publication, the show featured a scene in which a character said, "Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes."

Swift has spoken out against sexism in the industry before. In a 2015 interview with Maxim, for instance, she addressed the "double standards" she's faced when it comes to songwriting.

"A man writing about his feelings from a vulnerable place is brave; a woman writing about her feelings from a vulnerable place is oversharing or whining," she told the publication. "Misogyny is ingrained in people from the time they are born. So to me, feminism is probably the most important movement that you could embrace, because it's just basically another word for equality."

E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment but has yet to hear back.