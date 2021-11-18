Super Bowl

Dates, Tickets and Performers: What to Know About the Super Bowl Music Fest

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest features Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Tickets are on sale now for the third annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-day concert event in downtown Los Angeles featuring Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The three nights of concerts will be at Staples Center, soon to be re-named Crypto.com Arena, on Feb. 10-12. The Super Bowl is Feb. 13 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

Music Fest tickets went on sale Thursday morning at SuperBowlMusicFest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly, with special guests, are scheduled to perform the first night, on Feb. 10. The husband-and-wife team of Shelton and Stefani with perform Feb. 11, with Mickey Guyton. Miley Cyrus and Green Day will perform on the final night, Feb. 12.

According to organizers, more than 75,000 people attended the music festivals in 2019 in Atlanta and last year in Miami.

The 2019 show included a performance by Bruno Mars and Cardi B that was the highest-grossing show in the history of State Farm Arena, organizers

