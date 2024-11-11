Movies

Paramount releases new teaser trailer for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'

The movie, the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is the sequel to "Dead Reckoning," which was released in July 2023

Paramount Pictures released a teaser trailer for the upcoming "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" as Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt.

In the trailer, Cruise, who is known for doing his own stunts, can be seen holding onto an upside down propeller plane. The movie star can also be seen scuba diving.

Who stars in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'?

The movie also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell and Frederick Schmidt, according to Paramount.

When does Mission Impossible 8 Final Reckoning come out?

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

"Every choice has led to this," Tom Cruise posted on X.

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" earned $172,135,383 at the domestic box office and $398,484,455 in international earnings for a total worldwide box office of $570,619,838, according to Box Office Mojo.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Teaser Trailer

The movie is executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Chris Brock with Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie serving as producers.

