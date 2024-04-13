Originally appeared on E! Online

Megan Fox was blindsided by the controversy over "Love Is Blind" star Chelsea Blackwell's opinion that the two look alike.

Because the "Transformers" actress initially had no idea who she is. In her first comments about the matter, Fox revealed how she was made aware of the drama.

"I've never had more people text me about something," the 37-year-old exclusively told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the 2024 Revolve Festival's VIP Pool Party April 12, "because I don't really watch TV very much."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Fox continued, "But I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, 'Do you watch Love is Blind?' And I was like, 'No, but I know what you're talking about.'"

The controversy began when Blackwell told her pod date on a February episode of the Netflix reality show that Fox is her celebrity doppelgänger. Her comments sparked skepticism, mockery and even memes on social media — which continue to this day. Blackwell initially responded on Instagram, "Truly humbled by the internet" and later told E! News she had reached out and apologized to the actress but did not reveal if she responded.

Megan Fox's Call Her Daddy Bombshells

While Fox made no mention of any correspondence with Blackwell, she defended her amid the criticism. "I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied," she said, later adding, "I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard."

And according to the actress, the physical comparison to her may not be that far-fetched. "I did see a picture of her," she said. "A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox.' So I believe she's telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her."

She continued, "Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings."

Blackwell had showcased her sense of humor in further responses to the criticism. "This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward please," Blackwell said in a February TikTok video, laughing, "I'm begging you."

On E! News, she noted that "It's so silly that people are so, so mad," adding, "I'm just kind of like, 'Listen, I gotta ride this out."

A month before Fox spoke out, her ex-husband Brian Austin Green expressed empathy for the reality star amid the controversy. "I'm sure it felt really good when people were like, 'You kind of look like Megan,' as far as, who knows if her eye makeup or her hair that day or what was going on, so she shared it," he said on E! News in March. "But she shared it in a format where millions of people are watching and are judging her for it."