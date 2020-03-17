Malika Haqq Gives Birth to Her First Child

Malika Haqq is officially a new mom!

The reality star announced that she gave birth to a baby boy named Ace on Saturday, March 14.

She shared her newfound joy with the world on Monday, writing alongside a photo of her family's hands, "Ace Flores 3.14.2020"

Haqq first announced that she was expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis in September of 2019, and has been open about how her path to motherhood has changed her for the better.

"The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here," Haqq shared with her sister on their Facebook Watch show "Side by Side."

Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Pics

Haqq has always wanted to be a mom, but the path forward wasn't always so clear. Before getting pregnant with her son, she had made the decision to freeze her eggs in preparation for the future.

"Deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself on my 35th birthday was pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer I may never use," Haqq said. "I made a baby in love and those eggs weren't necessary."

Of course, Haqq's famous bestie Khloe Kardashian has been by her side through the entire process. In fact, Kardashian was in charge of throwing her best friend a lavish baby shower, which she absolutely nailed thanks to celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss.

Haqq was thrilled with how the beautiful bash turned out. "I will remember this day forever..." Haqq gushed on Instagram at the time. "Can't wait to show my baby how many people love him."

And as her due date drew near, the mom-to-be shared her plans to co-parent with Genasis, who she split from in 2019 after two years together.

"Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," Haqq shared with her followers. "I've been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival."

Congratulations on your new bundle of joy!

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: