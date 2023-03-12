Academy Awards

Lady Gaga Will Perform ‘Top Gun: Maverick' Song at Oscars After All

With the pop star's last-minute performance add, all the nominated original songs this year will have a showcase during the Oscars telecast.

By Lindsey Bahr | The Associated Press

Lady Gaga
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars after all.

A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated original song from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Producers said earlier this week that Gaga’s schedule on the “Joker” sequel would keep her from performing, but apparently a change after their remarks allowed the performance's addition to the show.

Oscars 4 hours ago

Here's What's Inside the $126,000 Gift Bag Given to Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg and Other Oscar Nominees

Diversity & Equality Mar 7

Oscars Still So White? Data Says Yes – But For Some Groups, It's Slowly Getting Better

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

With Gaga’s performance added, all the nominated original songs this year will have a showcase during the Oscars telecast. Variety first reported the change of plans.

Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.” Songs from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will also be performed.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the Oscar Nominations for this year on Tuesday.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Academy AwardsLady Gaga
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us