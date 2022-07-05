Kelsey Grammer Finally Gives an Update on the ‘Frasier' Reboot

It may be time to dust off those land lines and call up your favorite radio psychiatrist.

That's right, we have a promising update regarding the highly anticipated "Frasier" reboot. During the July 4 episode of "The Talk," Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular character on the NBC hit between 1993 and 2004, teased what fans can expect when the revival eventually hits Paramount+.

"We're in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it looks pretty good," he shared. "I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried. So, you know, I'm happy."

So, when can we actually expect the new episodes? According to Grammer, production might tentatively begin this fall.

This update comes over a year after Paramount+'s announcement that the streamer was bringing back the beloved sitcom along with its star. In a statement from February 2021, Grammer noted, "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

