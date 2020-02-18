Kellye Nakahara Wallett of ‘M-A-S-H’ Dies at Age 72

Kellye Nakahara Wallett, a film and television actress best known for playing Lt. Nurse Kellye Yamato on "M-A-S-H," has died at age 72.

Son William Wallett told The Associated Press that Wallett died Sunday after a brief battle with cancer. She was at her home in Pasadena, California, surrounded by family and friends.

A native of O'ahu, Hawaii who was listed as Kellye Nakahara while in "M-A-S-H," Wallett also appeared in the film "Clue" and in John Hughes' "She's Having a Baby." More recently, she worked as a watercolor artist and was involved in the local arts community. She is survived by her husband, David Wallett, two children and four grandchildren.

"M-A-S-H," the acclaimed sitcom set during the Korean War, ran from 1972-83. Nurse Kellye carries a secret crush on the show's major character, the womanizing surgeon Hawkeye Pierce, played by Alan Alda. In a memorable scene, Kellye reveals her feelings, scolding Hawkeye for having his "eyes ... on every nurse" except her.

"For your information," she tells him, "I happen to have a fantastic sense of humor, a bubbly personality and I am warm and sensitive like you wouldn't believe. I also sing and play the guitar and I'm learning to tap dance. And on top of all that, I happen to be cute as hell."