Kanye West Sends Cryptic Messages to Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner on Twitter

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday evening with several messages directed toward wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

"Kriss [sic] don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children," the rapper and presidential hopeful wrote. "Ya'll tried to lock me up."

He continued, "Everybody knows the movie get out is about me."

Referencing his 7-year-old daughter, North West, and the sex tape Kardashian and then-boyfriend Ray J shot in 2007, West wrote, "I put my life on the line for my children that North's mother would never sell her sex rape [sic]."

"I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God," he added. "I'm at the ranch... come and get me."

In 2007, Kardashian appeared on the cover of the December issue of Playboy magazine.

E! News has reached out to Kardashian and West's teams for comment, but have not heard back.

West, 43, also claimed, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

Then, seemingly referencing the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison for treason before becoming the country's first Black president, he tweeted, "If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why."

"Kriss [sic] and Kim call me now," he wrote, before sharing a screengrab of a text message he allegedly sent to his mother-in-law.

"This is Ye," his message to Kris read. "You ready to talk now or are you still avoiding my calls [?]"

He then tweeted a photo alongside his and Kardashian's children, North, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 1. "West children will never do playboy," West captioned it.

West's Twitter rant comes in the midst of his ongoing presidential campaign. On Sunday, West held his first campaign rally in South Carolina, where he broke down in tears while recalling that he and Kardashian allegedly considered terminating her pregnancy.

"So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," West said. "She stood up and she protected that child."

He referenced that moment on Twitter, writing, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday."

Among the other topics West addressed online, he claimed Shia LaBeouf "never showed up" to a supposed photoshoot for his Yeezy partnership with Gap, and said Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour looked at him "like [he] was crazy" for collaborating with the brand.

Kardashian and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have not commented publicly on his latest remarks. West has since deleted several of his tweets.