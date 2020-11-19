Jason Momoa Recalls How He Was ‘a Nervous Wreck' Asking Lisa Bonet Out

Jason Momoa isn't afraid of taking risks, but even he was nervous to ask his wife Lisa Bonet out on a date when they first met.

In the December issue of Men's Health, the "Aquaman" star talks about working up the nerve to make the first move with Bonet, who is 12 years his senior, when he was 26.

Momoa admits that he was "a nervous wreck" at the time. “Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate,” he told the magazine.

Still, Momoa pushed past his nerves and said he'd encourage anyone else in the same situation to try their best to do the same.

“Be you. Try to be funny and make her laugh,” the 41-year-old said.

During his interview, the December cover guy opened up about his family and said they've gotten a lot closer while spending so much time together this year.

“My wife is very sophisticated and smart and (our kids and I are) kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband,” he said.

In the Momoa household, there's no TV and his children — Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11 — don't have phones, so he's always encouraging them to stay active and play.

“I can’t believe it — they love reading. I’m like, ‘Stop reading! Get outside.’ It’s insane," he said.

The actor, who has been open about his blended family with Bonet and her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, is also a father figure to his wife's 31-year-old daughter Zoe Kravitz.

When his stepdaughter started dating, Momoa was pretty protective of her but her father took a more casual approach.

“Lenny is way cooler than I am,” he said. “I was baffled.”

Luckily, Momoa approves of the man Kravitz ended up with and he also thinks highly of his wife's ex-husband.

“I love (Zoe's) husband. I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family,” he said.

Speaking of his daughter, Momoa admitted that he's not ready for her to start dating, even though he knows that's likely right around the corner.

“I’m not going to do well with it. I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dipshit bad boy. I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I (treat Bonet), good luck!’” he said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: