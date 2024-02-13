Jason Kelce says Travis Kelce has had to move since dating Taylor Swift due to ‘safety reasons'

Jason Kelce shared that his brother, Travis Kelce, had to move from his Kansas City home for "safety reasons" after his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift started.

The topic came up during the Philadelphia Eagles' conversation with Shaquille O’Neal on the Feb. 12 episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq."

Jason Kelce said he's had to adjust to the fame brought on by his brother's relationship with the pop star, which began in 2023.

“It’s crazy what it opens up opportunity wise. It’s crazy to feel how much joy you bring people or how much you affect people’s daily lives," Jason Kelce said.

But there are "drawbacks" too, he continued. "Travis knows way more than I do," he said. "He had to completely move out of his house."

Travis Kelce lives near Kansas City, Missouri, where he plays for the city's NFL team, the Chiefs.

At his previous residence, "people were just staying by his house" so he moved for "safety reasons," Jason Kelce explained.

"And the first day he moved in the new house, a gated community, somebody knocks on the back door — a window — of the house," he said.

Jason Kelce said he and his brother are “still learning” about life as a very public figure.

The tight end and the singer became romantically linked in July. Swift was a regular at Travis Kelce's NFL games, creating a crossover between sports and pop culture fandoms. She flew from her Tokyo "Eras Tour" stop to Las Vegas to watch Travis Kelce compete in the 2024 Super Bowl, which his team won. It was the most-watched telecast in history.

"We've always been big in the football world, Travis especially," he said. "The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that's a whole different level. It's a new demographic that wasn't there before."

Jason Kelce also spoke about his retirement plans on the podcast, telling O’Neal he would decide in a matter of “weeks.”

