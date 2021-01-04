Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Seem to Confirm Romance While Holding Hands in New Pictures

Bet you didn't expect to see this headline in 2021!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seemed to confirm their new romance after the pair stepped out together to celebrate a friend's wedding.

As seen in photos obtained by Page Six, the former One Direction singer and Hollywood actress held hands as they attended the vows of Jeff Azoff, who serves as Harry's manager, and Glenne Christiaansen.

Olivia sported a floral dress with a pink headband while Harry opted for a classic suit with a white button-down shirt. The pair matched in black masks before the "Watermelon Sugar" singer changed into a robe to pose for pictures with the newlyweds.

A source tells E! News Olivia and Harry were "couple-y" at the weekend wedding in Montecito, Calif., and stayed at the same hotel overnight before heading back to Los Angeles. In fact, People reported that the twosome has been full on dating for a few weeks now. E! News has reached out to both parties for comment.

The romance speculation comes after Harry signed on to Olivia's upcoming psychological thriller, "Don't Worry Darling," which she is directing and producing.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Olivia and the film's costume designer Arianne Phillips revealed they were more than thrilled to have Harry be part of the project. "She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style," Olivia shared. "I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don't care."

And when Harry decided to wear a dress for his own Vogue photo shoot, Olivia was one of his most vocal supporters. "To me, he's very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," she told Vogue. "I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."

Back in November 2020, E! News confirmed that Olivia and Jason Sudeikis had ended their seven-year engagement. The couple shares two children together and remain on friendly terms as they navigate co-parenting.

As for Harry, he previously told Howard Stern that he would one day like to be married. But before he gets anywhere close to that relationship milestone, Harry said he has to figure out dating in the public eye.

"It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal," he shared. "I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."