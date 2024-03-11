celebrity deaths

Eric Carmen, Raspberries frontman and solo hitsmaker, dies at 74

The pop rock singer died over the weekend, his wife announced on his website.

By Brendan Brightman

FILE - Eric Carmen, circa 1970.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Eric Carmen, the lead singer of '70s pop rock band the Raspberries, has died at the age of 74, his wife Amy Carmen announced on the singer's website on Monday.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen," the statement read.

"Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend," the statement continued. "It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss."

Amy Carmen ended her message with a quote from one of Eric Carmen's solo songs, "Love Is All That Matters," saying “'Love Is All That Matters...Faithful and Forever.'”

No cause of death was given.

The Raspberries, known for hits such as "Go All the Way," "I Wanna Be With You" and "Overnight Sensation," were a band from Cleveland, Ohio, but were influenced by the "British Invasion" that included bands such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who.

The band, which formed in 1970, broke up in 1974 with four albums recorded.

In his solo career, Carmen put out hits such as "All By Myself" and "Hungry Eyes," which was recorded for the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing."

After the singer released a self-titled solo album, "Eric Carmen," in 1984, he made only a few appearances back into the limelight afterword.

One of them was to record his smash hit for "Dirty Dancing," and another was to join Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band in 2000.

Eric Carmen also reunited with Raspberries bandmates in 2004, forty years after their breakup, and gave fans a reunion tour in 2005.

