Festival goers are in for a treat as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off its first weekend in Indio, Calif. with some big names in the music industry.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator are some of the headliners. Coachella expects over 125,000 concertgoers a day.

If you can't make it to the Empire Polo Club grounds this year, don't worry, you can watch the livestream and check out the unique art installations Coachella has to offer here.

