Bronx Rapper Lil Tjay Shot Multiple Times in NJ Armed Robbery Attempt; 3 Men Arrested

Police in New Jersey are investigating after Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was shot multiple times during an alleged armed robbery attempt.

The violent incident occurred just after midnight Wednesday in Edgewater. Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at the Promenade Apartment Complex. That's where they found Lil Tjay, also known as Tione Merritt, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man was found at a gas station on River Road, shot one time.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. The condition of Lil Tjay and the other victim were not clear.

Three men were arrested and charged following the shooting. Mohamed Konate, of Manhattan, faces three counts each of attempted murder and armed robbery, as well as weapons charges. Police said that he tried to rob the rapper and the two friends he was with at the time when the shooting occurred.

Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, both of the Bronx and who were with Merritt, were arrested on weapons possession charges when they were found with guns on them.

An investigation is ongoing.