Broadway Stars Revive 2018 Song To Get Out the Vote

Daphne Rubin-Vega and other Broadway stars lent their voices to a rendition of "Enough Already" to encourage people to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The video, which features 15 Broadway stars, was originally recorded in 2018, but the group re-released it this year ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez, who starred in a revival of "A Chorus Line" on Broadway, introduces the video and urges viewers to vote.

"Enough Already" is from the musical The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, and written by Seth Bisen-Hersh and R.C. Staab.

Disclaimer: R.C. Staab is married to the president of WNBC's parent company, the NBC Universal Owned Television Stations.