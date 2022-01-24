Miami

Bad Bunny Announces 1st Stadium Tour Across U.S., Latin America

The 'World's Hottest Tour' begins in Florida on Aug. 5

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bad Bunny announced a 29-stop stadium tour Monday, complete with performances across the United States and Latin America.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton artist and rapper will kick off his 2022 stadium tour in Orlando, Fla. at Camping World Stadium, according to a press release. The world-renowned star is slated to make stops in Miami, Chicago, New York and other U.S. cities before heading to Latin America on Oct. 21.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The 'World's Hottest Tour' begins in Orlando on Aug. 5. Click here for a full schedule of U.S. performances.

Entertainment News

Jeopardy! 10 hours ago

‘Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Becomes No. 2 on All-Time Wins, Behind Only Ken Jennings

Television 16 hours ago

Josh Duhamel Set to Replace Emilio Estevez on Disney+ ‘Mighty Ducks' Series

On Oct. 21, the globally-acclaimed rapper will head to Santo Domingo to kick off the Latin American portion of the stadium tour. He is scheduled to perform in Mexico City, San Jose, Buenos Aires, Panama City, and other cities across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The tour is being promoted by Live Nation and CMN, organizers said. Record producer Alesso and 10-time Grammy nominated artist Diplo will also join Bad Bunny onstage on select dates in the U.S.

The release did not say what dates Alesso and Diplo will perform alongside Bad Bunny.

Tickets for the stadium tour go on pre-sale Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online on the website here.

This article tagged under:

MiamientertainmentmusicBad Bunnylatin beat
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us