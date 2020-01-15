Andrew Yang Touts Dave Chappelle Endorsement: ‘He Has the Same Hopes I Do’

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang told MSNBC on Wednesday that it is "thrilling" to receive an endorsement from his favorite comedian, Dave Chappelle.

Yang announced the endorsement on Tuesday at a campaign stop in Iowa. Chappelle, who is known for his sketch comedy show "Chappelle’s Show" and his stand-up routines, will be performing two shows in South Carolina on Jan. 29 and 30 to benefit the campaign.

In an interview on Wednesday with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, Yang said it was a "thrilling feeling to know Dave."

"He's a parent, like me," Yang said. "He's concerned about the state of the country and the future. He has the same hopes I do, that we can come together and start to improve our lives and the government has to be the leader."

"I've been a huge fan of him for years," Yang added. "Someone asked me who my favorite comedian was, I answered Dave Chappelle. I was honest, and here we are working together."

