Teen killed, another hurt in Brooklyn shooting: Police

A teenager died after getting shot in the head and another teen was rushed to the hospital after bullets flew outside Brooklyn building, according to police.

Shots were fired near East 93rd street and Rutland Road in East Flatbush around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. A 15-year-old, later identified as Heath Campbell, was found by first responders in the building lobby after having been shot in the head. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

A 16-year-old was found on the third floor, shot in the right shoulder, according to police. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was expected to survive.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear, though surveillance video showed people in the area running with fear moments after the gunfire erupted. Investigators were looking into why the teens may have been shot in difference locations. It was unknown if the boys were the intended targets.

No arrests had yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.