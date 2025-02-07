15-year-old boy found dead on side of road in New Rochelle, police say

A 15-year-old boy was found dead on the side of a road in New Rochelle in the early morning on Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person near the corner of Charles Street and Washington Avenue just after 6 a.m., New Rochelle police said. That's where they found Jonson Temaj, who was shirtless and shoeless, sources told NBC New York. First responders immediately tried to give him aid before he was rushed to the hospital.

Temaj was pronounced dead shortly later. A cause and manner of death were not immediately known and will be determined by the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office.

An investigation into the teen's death is ongoing. New Rochelle Police said they had identified "several" potential persons of interest in relation to the death.

It was not clear when Temaj, who lived in New Rochelle, died. There were no obvious signs of injury or trauma to his body, according to a law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Anyone with information in connection to the death is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at (914) 654-2300, or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.