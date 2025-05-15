New York

Many questions, few answers after 4 die in fiery wrong-way crash on Taconic

Four people died when the Sprinter van crossed a median and rammed into a Honda sedan in the passing lane in New Castle, New York State Police said

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are working Thursday to identify four people who were killed in a fiery crash along the Taconic State Parkway when a van crossed over the median and slammed into an oncoming car, according to police.

The Sprinter van was heading south along the highway near the Westchester County town of New Castle Wednesday night when it crossed the median and into the northbound lanes, New York State Police said.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle drove into the oncoming traffic.

The van rammed into a Honda sedan in the passing lane, according to police, causing it to overturn. Flames then engulfed it. Three people inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital, but later died from their injuries.

The van driver was hospitalized in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center, according to police. There was no immediate update on that person's status early Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses of the crash, or anyone with relevant information, was urged to contact New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

