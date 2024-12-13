One person died after a small plane crashed onto a highway along the New York-Connecticut border, shutting down the roadway for an extended time, according to a police source and officials.

The aircraft went down around 7 p.m. Thursday near Westchester County Airport after the pilot reported engine problems, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The single-engine plane crashed onto I-684 in Greenwich, Connecticut, along a short strip of highway that runs through a corner of the state just over the border from Westchester County.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the plane was attempting to land at the small airport after the engine failed, but did not make it and crashed onto the highway.

The highway was closed between northbound Exit 2 and southbound Exit 3, according to officials.

Two people were aboard the plane when it went down, one of whom died as a result of the crash, according to a police source.

The other was critically injured and taken to Westchester Medical Center. Neither victim's identity was immediately available.

The highway was shut down as a police investigation was ongoing. The FAA was also looking into the crash, and NTSB investigators were expected to arrive Friday.