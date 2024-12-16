Traffic

6 hurt in wrong-way crash on Hutchinson River Parkway

At least one person's injuries were considered to be life-threatening

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A half-dozen people were hurt in a wrong-way crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County early Monday, according to police.

Authorities responding to the crash site near exit 17/Lincoln Avenue in Rye Brook around 12:10 a.m. found the driver of the wrong-way vehicle badly hurt. That person was taken to a hospital and may not survive.

Five people in the other vehicle also were taken to a hospital, though their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The northbound side of the highway remained closed for a time to assist in the investigation. It later reopened.

The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

