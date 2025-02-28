Missing NY toddler found dead in Mamaroneck River

Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Westchester County.

A missing 3-year-old boy was found dead in the Mamroneck River after a brief search Thursday afternoon, police say.

Cops were notified around 2:30 p.m. about a missing boy who had left home. They say the child's 54-year-old uncle and 85-year-old grandfather called authorities after they couldn't find him.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers canvassed the area and found the boy in the river near the Hillside Avenue Bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the child left his home shortly after noon with his dog and went to the Mamaroneck River near First Street, about two blocks from his home. He possibly fell in and drowned, then was carried downstream, police say. It wasn't clear what happened to the dog.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Westchester County district attorney's office is assisting in the ongoing investigation.