Missing NY toddler found dead in Mamaroneck River

The 3-year-old apparently left his Westchester home with his dog around 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon and never came back. His uncle and grandfather couldn't find him and called police

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are investigating a tragedy in Westchester County.

A missing 3-year-old boy was found dead in the Mamroneck River after a brief search Thursday afternoon, police say.

Cops were notified around 2:30 p.m. about a missing boy who had left home. They say the child's 54-year-old uncle and 85-year-old grandfather called authorities after they couldn't find him.

Officers canvassed the area and found the boy in the river near the Hillside Avenue Bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the child left his home shortly after noon with his dog and went to the Mamaroneck River near First Street, about two blocks from his home. He possibly fell in and drowned, then was carried downstream, police say. It wasn't clear what happened to the dog.

The Westchester County district attorney's office is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

