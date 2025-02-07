Boy, man arrested in death of 15-year-old found shirtless on NY sidewalk

Two people, a 32-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was found lifeless, shirtless and shoeless, on the side of a road in New Rochelle early Thursday, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person near the corner of Charles Street and Washington Avenue just after 6 a.m., New Rochelle police said. That's where they found Jonson Temaj.

Investigators said Friday it appeared the suspects had removed Tamaj from a nearby home and left him on the sidewalk. They are charged with concealment of a human corpse and other crimes.

It was not clear when Temaj, who lived in New Rochelle, died. There were no apparent signs of injuries to his body, according to a law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation.

A cause and manner of death were not immediately known and will be determined by the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office.