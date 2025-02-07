New Rochelle

Boy, man arrested in death of 15-year-old found shirtless on NY sidewalk

Jonson Temaj was found dead, shirtless and shoeless, near the corner of Charles Street and Washington Avenue in New Rochelle

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people, a 32-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was found lifeless, shirtless and shoeless, on the side of a road in New Rochelle early Thursday, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person near the corner of Charles Street and Washington Avenue just after 6 a.m., New Rochelle police said. That's where they found Jonson Temaj.

Investigators said Friday it appeared the suspects had removed Tamaj from a nearby home and left him on the sidewalk. They are charged with concealment of a human corpse and other crimes.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

It was not clear when Temaj, who lived in New Rochelle, died. There were no apparent signs of injuries to his body, according to a law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

A cause and manner of death were not immediately known and will be determined by the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office.

This article tagged under:

New RochelleWestchester County
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us