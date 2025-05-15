4 people killed in fiery crash on Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County: Police

Four people were killed in a fiery crash along the Taconic State Parkway in New York after a van crossed over the median and slammed into an oncoming car, according to police.

A Sprinter van was heading south along the highway near the Westchester County town of New Castle Wednesday evening when it crossed the median and into the northbound lanes, New York State Police said. It was not immediately clear why the vehicle drove into the oncoming traffic.

The van rammed into a Honda sedan in the passing lane, according to police, causing it to overturn and was soon engulfed in flames. Three people inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital, but later died from their injuries. None of the victims have yet been identified.

The person behind the wheel of the van was hospitalized in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center, according to police.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Northbound lanes of the Taconic State Parkway remained closed near mile marker 9.2 late Wednesday night, state police said. An investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses of the crash, or anyone with relevant information, was urged to contact New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.