Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a historic New York lighthouse along the Hudson River, setting a fire and vandalizing the interior, destroying valuable antiques, furniture and other items, authorities say. The search is still underway for a fourth.

Westchester County police say two of the suspects, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, were arraigned in Sleepy Hollow Village Court on arson, burglary and criminal mischief charges. A third suspect, a 17-year-old, faces charges as a juvenile.

The damage to the Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow was discovered Saturday morning by a parks employee. Built in 1883 and now on the National Register of Historic Places, it just undergone a two-year, $3.4 million renovation and reopened to the public last fall, Westchester County officials said.

According to police, damage included significant fire damage to the flooring on the first floor; multiple broken windows on the first and second floors; multiple items destroyed, including antiques, furniture and items of historical significance; damage to about 35 antique books that were pulled from shelves and put on the floor.

County officials say there is at least $100,000 in damage, though that number is subject to change.

“The Tarrytown Lighthouse is one of our County’s most iconic and cherished landmarks,” County Executive Ken Jenkins said in a statement after the vandalism. “This was a truly despicable act, and we will do everything we can to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

As part of the renovation, interior and exterior sections were restored and repainted. Windows were replaced and the structure stabilized. Repairs were made to the cast iron exterior and masonry. Wood floors were repaired and restored.

The fire burned nearly all the way through the wooden first floor, said Peter Tartaglia, first deputy commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation.

The 60-foot-tall lighthouse, owned by the county, opened in 1883 to guide ships past dangerous shoals along that stretch of the river, according to the parks department. Its lantern could cast a beam of light visible for 10 miles, and it had a bell that could warn mariners during foggy conditions, the department said.

During its 74 years of operation, 14 lighthouse keepers lived in the structure, some with their families. It was rendered obsolete when the former Tappan Zee Bridge was completed in 1955 and taken out of service in 1961, officials said.

It's located about 20 miles north of Manhattan in a park in the village of Sleepy Hollow, made famous in Washington Irving's 1820 tale about the Headless Horseman. It's one of seven Hudson River lighthouses that remain.

The arson and vandalism comes a little more than a month after a barge pushed by a tugboat struck the historic Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, about 80 miles upriver from Tarrytown. The April 29 crash severely damaged the dock of the 151-year-old lighthouse, which advocates have been trying to save from crumbling into the river.