Winter Storm Warnings Hit NY, NJ, With a Foot of Snow Possible: What to Expect

What to Know A powerful winter storm could dump a foot of snow on parts of NY and NJ between Monday night and Wednesday, and while NYC will see overnight snow, it'll likely be too warm to amount to anything

The Hudson Valley should see the heaviest snow, along with northern NJ; a coastal flood advisory has been issued for the Bronx, where rain could be heavy at times

No matter the totals, Tuesday's morning commutes will be ugly. School closings and delays are possible -- and we're looking at 30-40 mph wind gusts sticking around into Wednesday

Winter storm warnings were issued for a swath of Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey ahead of a powerful system expected to dump up to a foot of snow in some spots and hit others, including New York City, with heavy rains and a slushy mess that'll muck up commutes region-wide for a few days.

Light rain and snow will start to pick up Monday afternoon and evening as the coastal low develops and strengthens. While the usual cast of winter storm characters (snow, rain, wind) will make their grand entrance, the roughest weather isn't expected until Tuesday. As far as what and how much, it all comes down to location.

Temperature is the differentiator with this system, especially for New York City, Long Island and neighboring suburbs. With highs expected in the mid-40s, precipitation that moves in Monday evening will likely start as heavy rain in the city. It could be intense at times, so caution is advised for the afternoon rush.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The rain continues into the late night and transitions to snow for a few hours overnight as temperatures drop. Any accumulation in the city will be minor, though. (Obtenga todos los detalles en español aquí.)

Storm Team 4 The National Weather Service has issued winter weather alerts.

That won't be the case for the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey, where significant, wet snow is expected, along with gusts up to 40 mph. The further north you look, the more snow you'll find by early Wednesday. While a foot or more is possible for Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster counties, those in Westchester and Rockland, as well as Connecticut's Fairfield County, could still see around 6 inches. Check the latest National Weather Service alerts here.

The heavy and wet nature of the expected snowfall combined with the intense winds could bring down power lines and tree limbs, triggering outages in impacted areas. Snow tapers off Wednesday morning, but winds stay strong.

Here's a look at the potential hazards.

Storm Team 4 Flooding is possible along the coast.

No matter the totals, the Tuesday morning commute will be nasty regardless. School cancellations and delays could become an issue. Here's where you can find updates on those.

Storm Team 4 How many inches of snow will you get?

Storm Timeline and Expectations

NYC AND LONG ISLAND

Monday: Periods of rain throughout the day

Monday night: Heavy rain and possible localized flooding

Tuesday: Rain mixes with and changes to snow; only minor accumulations

NORTHWEST NJ, CATSKILLS, LOWER HUDSON VALLEY AND CONNECTICUT

Monday: Snow for Pike/Sullivan/north Orange counties early; may change to rain midday

Monday night: Hours of heavy snow, possibly seeing half a foot by morning

Tuesday: Snow continues for most of the day, getting lighter by afternoon

Winds will ratchet up as well, bringing gusts on Tuesday of 30 to 50 mph and maybe some stronger winds to Long Island. The storm pulls out Wednesday, though the gusty winds should continue.

Temperatures tick back up the rest of the week with highs expected in the 50s Thursday through Saturday and a mix of sunshine and clouds for New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Friday. Sign up for our newsletters here.

Here's your 10-day NYC weather forecast.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.