Winter storm warning issued for some as NYC braces for heavy rain, nasty chill

By most measures, Thursday looks to be a miserable day – cold, rainy and breezy.

But given the severe drought and high fire danger that has plagued the tri-state for weeks, that kind of weather sparks celebration.

A strong cold front approached the region late Wednesday, which will bring a good soaking rainfall across the area over the course of Thursday and Friday. Most can expect between 1 to 3 inches of rain in total, with the greatest accumulations setting up to the north and west of New York City.

Expect the heaviest rain to fall during the Thursday morning commute. Thankfully no major flooding is expected from the rain, but don't be surprised to see ponding on roads, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.

By mid-morning, the steady rainfall starts to exit, but lingering showers continue to pop up throughout the rest of the day. So don’t put the umbrella away, you’ll want to keep it nearby — especially north and west of the city, where it is looking at more of a consistently soggy day.

Showers taper Thursday evening and into the overnight. By Friday, you can look ahead to a much better morning commute. But the same cannot be said for the evening commute.

After a relatively dry morning, showers wrap back around, bringing one final push of moisture into the area, exiting before sunrise on Saturday.

While we expect 1 to 3 inches of precipitation, it may not all fall as rain; some of us could see our first snow of the season. If you’re a snow lover who lives along much of the I-95 corridor, unfortunately temperatures aren’t going to be cold enough to support snow.

But further north and west, especially in the higher elevations, spots could pick up the first accumulating snow of the season.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Pike and Sullivan, where up to 4 inches of snow could accumulate at lower elevations. Up to 8 inches is possible at the highest elevations, where temperatures will be colder.

But whether this system brings you accumulating snow, a few flurries, or just rain, one thing you can count no matter where you live: the colder air.

On Thursday, a northwest wind ramps up, brining a blast of much chillier air into the region. By Friday, we’re all waking up to temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Make sure you have the winter coats ready along with the rain gear; we’ve got a few could soggy, chilly, and blustery days ahead.