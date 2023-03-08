Developing Winter Storm Could Bring More NYC Snow, 5 Inches to NJ: What to Know

What to Know Expect sunny, chilly and dry weather through Thursday ahead of our next storm system

A wintry mix is possible Friday into Saturday, and while it's too early at this point to predict how much might fall where, it looks like spots north and west of the city have the best chance for snow; light accumulation is also possible in the city, though the track could change

We're tracking the potential for another storm early next week that could bring precipitation to the tri-state area Monday night

Want more snow? OK, we'll try.

Expect sunny, chilly and dry weather through Thursday, with temps in the high 40s and mainly sunny skies, ahead of our next potential snowmaker. That system approaches late Friday, well after the commute, and stays into Saturday.

At this point, it looks like spots north and west of New York City have the best chance for accumulating snow from that system. The high-end range for snow potential is in the 5-inch range, and that looks to be in northern and northwestern New Jersey. Light accumulation is also possible in the five boroughs before the storm exits later Saturday.

Long Island and Connecticut have lesser chances for snow accumulation, based on the current models. If the storm tracks far enough offshore, though, it could be a total dud.

Much could change over the next 48 hours, of course, so stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest need-to-know updates. Check the latest National Weather Service alerts here.

Once the next system moves out, we're looking at a good-looking Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-40s and mostly sunny skies. We spring forward, too, on Sunday, March 12, so don't forget to change the clocks!

We get another chance for rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday. As has been the case with most of the recent storms, this one will also have a rain-snow line scenario. Regardless of where the snow and rain go, the storm has cold air behind it, meaning we'll finish next week with below-average temperatures. Some may get stuck in the 30s.

Storm Team 4 Here's a look at your 10-day NYC forecast.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.