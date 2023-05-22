Why Has Seemingly Every Weekend Been So Rainy This Spring — Especially Saturdays?

Are you getting the feeling that weekends in and around New York City have been unusually soggy recently? If you are, your senses are spot-on.

This spring, the vast majority of rain has fallen on the weekends. Saturdays have been particularly wet.

It’s not by just a little bit, either. In the past 12 weeks, Central Park has gotten just under 13 inches of rain. During that time, 77% of the precipitation fell on weekend days and nearly half – 5.9 inches – on Saturdays. Last weekend, Central Park picked up 0.77 inches. On the last Saturday of April, 2.5 inches fell.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

And it’s not the amount of rain, but the unheard of frequency.

In the last 12 Saturdays, we’ve logged measurable rain nine times. That’s over twice the frequency of any other day of the week.

You may be wondering if there is a scientific explanation for the lopsided rainfall this spring. Simply put, there isn’t. It’s pure luck (or lack thereof) that has brought us wet weekends so often this spring.

If you’re not a fan of wet weather – especially on holidays – then the Memorial Day Weekend forecast looks promising. There is a weather system looming to the south, bringing wet weather early this week to the Southeast.

That system will migrate in our direction by the weekend, but right now it should stop short of the tri-state, which means dry weather here. Of course, the forecast is bound to change at least a little between now and then, so keep checking back with Storm Team 4 for updates to the forecast.